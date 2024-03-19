57º
George Strait to perform first-ever Kyle Field concert this summer

According to the release, the concert is the only Texas show for George the entire year

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

(Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for George Strait)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Country music legend George Strait is coming to Texas this summer for his first-ever concert at Kyle Field.

Fellow Texans Parker McCollum and Catie Offerman are slated to perform with King George on June 15 in the heart of Aggieland.

According to a news release, the concert is the only Texas show for Strait the entire year.

Tickets for the concert go on sale Thursday, March 28, beginning at 10 a.m. central time. To sign up for presale access, click here.

Details regarding the concert were announced on Strait’s X page.

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022. Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.

