George Strait to perform first-ever Kyle Field concert this summer

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Country music legend George Strait is coming to Texas this summer for his first-ever concert at Kyle Field.

Fellow Texans Parker McCollum and Catie Offerman are slated to perform with King George on June 15 in the heart of Aggieland.

According to a news release, the concert is the only Texas show for Strait the entire year.

Tickets for the concert go on sale Thursday, March 28, beginning at 10 a.m. central time. To sign up for presale access, click here.

Details regarding the concert were announced on Strait’s X page.