KSAT Connect users shared photos of the hail they saw falling in the area as a severe thunderstorm passed their neighborhoods.

Hail in the Deco District

Recommended Videos

Quarter-sized hail in the Sunshine Estates area

Chelsea2106 Hail that fell in Sunshine Estates area 28 minutes ago 0 San Antonio

Hail in the Hillcrest and Bandera Road area

Hail in San Antonio

Hail on New Guilbeau and Old Tezel roads

trs33890 Hail off New Guilbeau Rd and Old Tezel. 45 minutes ago 0 San Antonio

Hail in Leon Valley

Hail near Eckhert and Bandera roads