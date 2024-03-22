Traffic alert: Three major construction closures planned for Loop 1604 on NW Side this weekend

SAN ANTONIO – Drivers on the far Northwest Side will have to contend with more construction closures this weekend as part of the ongoing Loop 1604 North Expansion Project.

The first closure will be an extended closure as The Texas Department of Transportation will fully close the Loop 1604 eastbound (EB) mainlanes from the Bitters Road exit ramp to the Blanco Road entrance ramp for repavement on the existing lanes.

The full weekend closure will occur from 9 p.m. Friday, March 22 through 5 a.m. Monday, March 25 weather permitting.

This is a full weekend closure and these lanes are expected to remain closed for the full duration. Local law enforcement will direct traffic through intersections during this time.

DETOUR INFORMATION AND MAP BELOW:

Loop 1604 EB mainlane traffic will utilize the Bitters Road exit ramp and continue on the EB frontage road and will then re-enter the Loop 1604 EB mainlanes via the entrance ramp east of Blanco Road.

Loop 1604 Bitters to Blanco closure March 22-25 (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The second closure will be a nightly closure and be located the Loop 1604 at Interstate 10 interchange.

TxDOT is closing the Loop 1604 eastbound (EB) mainlanes from the Vance Jackson Road exit ramp to the Lockhill Selma Road entrance ramp.

There will also be a closure of the IH-10 westbound (WB) exit ramp connector to Loop 1604 EB mainlanes, and the IH-10 EB cloverleaf exit ramp (southwest cloverleaf) to the Loop 1604 EB mainlanes.

The intersection of Tradesman Drive at Loop 1604 will be fully closed. These closures will be in place to place concrete girders for the EB direct connector and over Tradesman Drive.

The closures are expected nightly from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, March 22 to Sunday, March 24 weather permitting. Local law enforcement will direct traffic through intersections during this time.

DETOUR INFORMATION AND MAP BELOW:

Loop 1604 EB Mainlanes

Traffic traveling on the Loop 1604 EB mainlanes will exit at the Vance Jackson Road exit ramp and continue on the Loop 1604 EB frontage road. Traffic will be able to re-enter highway at the Lockhill Selma Road entrance ramp.

IH-10 WB to Loop 1604 EB

Traffic traveling westbound on IH-10 will take the frontage road exit ramp (just north of UTSA Boulevard) and continue on the frontage road to Loop 1604 EB frontage road. Traffic will be able enter the Loop 1604 EB mainlanes using the Lockhill Selma Road entrance ramp.

IH-10 EB to Loop 1604 EB

Traffic traveling EB on IH-10 will take the frontage road exit ramp (just south of La Cantera Parkway) and continue on the frontage road to Loop 1604 EB frontage road. Traffic will be able to enter the Loop 1604 EB mainlanes using the Lockhill Selma Road entrance ramp.

Loop 1604 WB Frontage Road to Tradesman Drive Southbound (SB)

Traffic traveling on the Loop 1604 WB frontage road to Tradesman Drive SB will continue on the WB frontage road to turnaround at Vance Jackson Road. Traffic will continue on the Loop 1604 EB frontage road back to Tradesman Drive SB.

Tradesman Drive (NB) to Loop 1604 WB Frontage Road

Traffic traveling on Tradesman Drive NB looking to access the Loop 1604 WB frontage road will take the Lockhill Selma Road turnaround and continue on the Loop 1604 WB frontage road.

Loop 1604 at I-10 closure March 22-24 (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The third closure will also be a nightly closure as TxDOT will fully close the Kyle Seale Parkway intersection at Loop 1604, including turnarounds for placing concrete beams.

The nightly full intersection closure will occur 9 p.m. - 5 a.m. Friday, March 22 until Sunday, March 24 , weather permitting. All closures are subject to change.

DETOUR INFORMATION AND MAP BELOW:

Loop 1604 Eastbound (EB) Frontage Road and Kyle Seale Parkway Northbound (NB)

Loop 1604 EB traffic headed to Kyle Seale Parkway NB and Kyle Seale Parkway NB traffic itself will take the Loop 1604 EB frontage road to the turnaround at Babcock Road. Traffic will continue on the Loop 1604 westbound (WB) frontage road back to Kyle Seale Parkway NB.

Loop 1604 WB Frontage Road and Kyle Seale Parkway Southbound (SB)

Loop 1604 WB traffic headed to Kyle Seale Parkway SB and Kyle Seale Parkway SB traffic itself will take the Loop 1604 WB frontage road to the turnaround at Hausman Road. Traffic will continue on the Loop 1604 EB frontage road back to Kyle Seale Parkway SB.