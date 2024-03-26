VIA to allow passengers to bring e-bikes on buses

SAN ANTONIO – VIA passengers can now bring their own electronic bikes on bus trips, according to a press release from the company.

“This is another positive step toward ensuring people have convenient, affordable transportation options that integrate micro-transit for more complete trips,” VIA President and CEO Jeffrey C. Arndt said.

With treatment similar to that of normal bicycles, e-bikes are allowed on racks inside and outside of VIA buses.

The news release said that e-bike batteries must remain intact with the bicycle frame and be turned off while commuting on VIA buses. Additionally, e-bikes may not be charged.

“E-bikes are growing in popularity for commuters and can be a great option for people to start and finish their trips that incorporate public transit,” Arndt said.

Commercially owned e-bikes, rentals, and app-based e-bikes are not allowed on the buses, according to VIA.

