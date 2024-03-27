Hungry Spurs fans? Get a free taco and meet Malaki Branham this Thursday at Taco Bell

August 5, 2023, San Antonio, TX: San Antonio Spurs guard Malaki Branham poses for a selfie with a teacher during the back to school event at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas Saturday, August 5, 2023. (Photo by Reginald Thomas II/San Antonio Spurs)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs and Taco Bell are teaming up this week to hold a free autograph and taco giveaway for local basketball fans.

The first 150 fans in attendance on Thursday will receive a free crunchy beef taco and receive an autograph from Spurs second-year guard Malaki Branham.

Recommended Videos

The autograph session will take place from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Taco Bell restaurant at 11238 Potranco Road. Fans can start lining up outside the building at 2 p.m.

Those in attendance will also be able to meet the Spurs’ Coyote mascot and sample select items from Taco Bell’s new Cantina Chicken Menu.

Branham, 20, was the No. 20 overall selection in the 2022 NBA Draft out of Ohio State and is averaging 8.6 points and 2.1 assists for the Silver and Black, while starting 23 out of his 67 games. Through two seasons, he’s averaged 9.4 points in 133 career games.

The event is free and open to the public.