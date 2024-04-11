10-year-old hurt by ricochet bullet during road rage shooting near airport, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 10-year-old boy was hurt by a ricochet bullet during a road rage shooting near the airport overnight, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 8900 block of Airport Boulevard, not far from Highway 281 and Loop 410 on the city’s North Side.

Recommended Videos

According to police, a mom, dad and three kids were driving on the access road of Loop 410 between Nacogdoches and Broadway when a dark-colored Mercedes started road-raging around them and then fired three to four shots at the family’s sport utility vehicle.

Police said the family was able to escape and eventually call police.

Emergency crews later found that the 10-year-old boy was hit in the leg by a ricocheting bullet. He was given a bandage and was able to go home.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

Police are still looking for the suspects.