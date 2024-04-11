81º
Join Insider for Free

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

San Antonio man pleads guilty to distributing meth, fentanyl in fatal overdose cases

Mark Elliot Stool, 67, will be sentenced on July 17 and faces 20 years to life in prison

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Tags: Crime, Fentanyl
File: fentanyl (KSAT 12 News)

A San Antonio man has pleaded guilty in federal court to charges related to three fatal and one non-fatal drug overdoses.

Mark Elliot Stool, 67, pleaded guilty to three counts of distribution of a controlled substance resulting in death and one count of distribution of a controlled substance resulting in serious bodily injury, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Recommended Videos

Court documents show that Stool supplied four individuals with substances containing a combination of methamphetamine and fentanyl, and methamphetamine and heroin.

He was arrested for possession following a traffic stop in June 2022.

Stool is scheduled to be sentenced by a federal district court judge on July 17. He faces 20 years to life in prison.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, University of Texas at San Antonio Police Department, San Antonio Police Department, Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, and Castle Hills Police Department.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Julie Moreno has worked in local television news for more than 25 years. She came to KSAT as a news producer in 2000. After producing thousands of newscasts, she transitioned to the digital team in 2015. She writes on a wide variety of topics from breaking news to trending stories and manages KSAT’s daily digital content strategy.

email

Recommended Videos