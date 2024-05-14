UTSA, Texas State football ranked in CBS Sports’ first Group of Five Power Rankings for 2024

Texas State cornerback Kaleb Ford-Dement (2) breaks up a pass intended for UTSA wide receiver Tykee Ogle-Kellogg (11) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO – Two San Antonio-area college football teams and rivals have both made the inaugural CBS Sports’ Group of Five Power Rankings for the 2024 season.

The University of Texas at San Antonio Roadrunners of The American Athletic Conference and the Texas State Bobcats of the Sun Belt Conference came in at sixth and 12th in the power rankings, respectively, according to the report.

“(UTSA Football Head Coach Jeff) Traylor’s program is about more than just a single player and this schedule sets up nicely. UTSA misses Tulane and South Florida and gets Memphis at home,” the article states.

The power rankings also had nice things to say about the Bobcats, indicating another strong season could be in the works.

“G.J. Kinne worked wonders in his first season by guiding Texas State to its first-ever bowl game. Don’t be surprised if the Bobcats take another step forward and compete for the Sun Belt title,” CBS Sports says.

Both teams finished their 2023 seasons strong, with the Roadrunners finishing 9-4 and a victory over Marshall in the Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl. The Bobcats had arguably their best year ever, finishing 8-5 and with a win over Rice in the ServPro First Responder Bowl.

Last year, UTSA defeated Texas State 20-13 on Sept. 9 in the Alamodome. The win increased the Roadrunners’ dominance in the series, as they’ve yet to lose (5-0) to the Bobcats in their football history. The two teams square off again on Sept. 7 in San Marcos and are scheduled to play in a non-conference game for the next eight seasons.

UTSA running back Kevorian Barnes (4) runs against Texas State during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

UTSA will have a new look on offense, however, as they will have a new starting quarterback under center for the first time in seven years. Frank Harris, who set multiple school records, has finally exhausted his eligibility. The team returns 51 lettermen, including 16 starters.

Texas State made a major splash this offseason by acquiring former James Madison star quarterback Jordan McCloud in the transfer portal and also returns a team with 17 starters from a year ago. Their newcomer class ranks as best in the Sun Belt Conference, according to 247Sports.

The teams at the top of the inaugural power rankings include Boise State at No. 1, Liberty at No. 2 and Memphis at No. 3. Boise State won the 2023 Mountain West title after a late-season coaching change, Liberty’s Kaidon Salter returns after winning C-USA Most Valuable Player in 2023 and quarterback Seth Henigan is back for his fourth season for Memphis after guiding the Tigers to a 10-3 mark.

