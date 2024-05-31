San Antonio College receives $1 million grant to fund Empowerment Center expansion

US Rep. Greg Casar presented the grant to SAC officials, faculty and staff on Thursday.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio College (SAC) plans to use funding from U.S. Rep Greg Casar to expand a facility geared toward low-income, at-risk students.

The college will use the funding to expand its Empowerment Center, a “one-stop shop” for students needing additional resources to obtain GEDs or continue their higher education aspirations.

Recommended Videos

Today, we delivered $1 MILLION to expand the San Antonio College Empowerment Center & invest in the future of Bexar County!



From childcare to language services & more, we’re removing barriers to make sure everyone — from veterans to Dreamers — has what they need to learn. 📚 pic.twitter.com/lr0ESEY5Ei — Congressman Greg Casar (@RepCasar) May 30, 2024

“The $1 million investment in San Antonio College’s Empowerment Center is critical to making sure everyone in our community — from our veterans, to our Dreamers, to our foster youth — has what they need to learn,” Casar said.

Investments are also expected to expand programs and services offered through the facility.

SAC applied for the grant last year; it was approved as part of the first round of the appropriations government funding packages passed by the U.S. House on March 6. President Joe Biden signed them three days later.

a press release from the congressman’s office said.