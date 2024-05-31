81º
San Antonio College receives $1 million grant to fund Empowerment Center expansion

US Rep. Greg Casar presented grant to SAC officials, faculty and staff on Thursday

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

US Rep. Greg Casar presented the grant to SAC officials, faculty and staff on Thursday. (Courtesy of San Antonio College)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio College (SAC) plans to use funding from U.S. Rep Greg Casar to expand a facility geared toward low-income, at-risk students.

The college will use the funding to expand its Empowerment Center, a “one-stop shop” for students needing additional resources to obtain GEDs or continue their higher education aspirations.

“The $1 million investment in San Antonio College’s Empowerment Center is critical to making sure everyone in our community — from our veterans, to our Dreamers, to our foster youth — has what they need to learn,” Casar said.

Investments are also expected to expand programs and services offered through the facility.

SAC applied for the grant last year; it was approved as part of the first round of the appropriations government funding packages passed by the U.S. House on March 6. President Joe Biden signed them three days later.

