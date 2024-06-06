90º
Bexar County closes public portal to new criminal case management system amid complaints of errors

Odyssey launched on Sunday, had rough start as some cases showed up with incorrect or missing information

Erica Hernandez, Courthouse Reporter

Misael Gomez, Photojournalist

Tags: Courts, Bexar County
Bexar County Odyssey Portal (Bexar County)

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County closed the public portal to its criminal case management system Wednesday amid complaints that some cases were missing information or had mistakes.

Odyssey Case Manager was rolled out on May 30, replacing the old system that hadn’t been updated in over 50 years.

The new software will allow all departments involved in a criminal case to access a case file and update and input information as it develops.

But, attorneys, judges and law enforcement agencies found that as the new system came online, there were issues with many cases.

The sheriff’s office told KSAT that the computer change is responsible for recent delays in booking and releasing inmates. We talked to several inmates who spent days in jail after posting their bonds.

Monica Ramos, a spokeswoman for Bexar County, said that because the system migration is still ongoing, the public won’t be able to access the online records temporarily.

“The public portal has been closed temporarily. Individuals seeking information and records can still obtain them by contacting the county clerk and district clerk directly,” Ramos said.

Erica Hernandez is an Emmy award-winning journalist with 15 years of experience in the broadcast news business. Erica has covered a wide array of stories all over Central and South Texas. She's currently the court reporter and cohost of the podcast Texas Crime Stories.

Misael started at KSAT-TV as a photojournalist in 1987.

