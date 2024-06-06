KSAT Community Town Hall: Elder Abuse

KSAT Community will host a town hall on the impact elder abuse has in our community.

It’s not a trend to be proud of.

For years, Bexar County has maintained one of the highest rates of elder abuse, neglect and exploitation cases in Texas.

Last year, we ranked No. 1 — with more validated cases of elder abuse and exploitation than any other county in the state, including Harris County, which is more than double our size.

On September 1, 2023, Texas Senate Bill 576 closed a loophole and made it harder for elderly people with cognitive disorders to be financially taken advantage of by family members or caregivers. It’s a positive move in the right direction. However, the mistreatment and abuse experienced by people ages 65 and older can leave them feeling victimized, embarrassed and reluctant to ask for help.

Elder abuse is a growing issue with challenges that local officials are trying to grapple with. Educating the community about how to help our more vulnerable neighbors is one way to combat this ongoing battle.

Join KSAT Reporter Avery Everett on Thursday, June 13, at 2 p.m. for a live town hall discussion on KSAT+.

She’ll speak with expert panelists from Adult Protective Services and Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union about the problem of elder abuse and how to prevent it.

Resources to prevent, report Elder Abuse: