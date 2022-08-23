How to report elder abuse in Texas and warning signs for neglect

Adult Protective Services shares what to look for if you suspect someone may be going through adult abuse.

SAN ANTONIO – A recent case of adult abuse involving a disabled mother and her three children is bringing the issue of elder neglect and abuse to light.

Bexar County has one of the highest rates of elder abuse, neglect and exploitation cases in Texas.

“Bexar County received the second highest number of referrals after Harris County,” said Ann Cortez, South Texas District director for Adult Prevention Services.

In 2021, Bexar County had 10,082 intake calls for elder abuse or neglect -- more than Dallas, Tarrant and Travis counties, Cortez said.

“The highest number of reports that we see not only in Bexar County but across the state are self-neglect cases,” said Cortez. “Second is where a caretaker is in the home, and there are allegations of the caretaker not providing enough care for the client. And then, of course, we do get physical abuse cases.”

According to Cortez, many of these cases begin when a person can not get to a doctor on their own, care for themselves or keep up with their home. She said there are many signs of elder abuse and neglect to keep in mind.

“Changes of routine and in behavior could be indicators of neglect. Maybe there is unexplained weight loss,” said Cortez. “If you are familiar with your neighbor and their age, or maybe they live by themselves, you used to see them get up and work in their yard on the porch every day or when the mail is piling up -- those changes.”

Changes in a person’s financial situation are a warning sign as well.

“A long-lost relative that now suddenly has come and taken over the bank accounts and taken over the bill pay, and it’s unexplained,” said Cortez.

In the recent case of Patricia Martinez, Adult Protective Services reported her children were neglecting her to Bexar County sheriff’s deputies.

Cortez said she could not comment on an active investigation but added it’s important to stay vigilant and look out for neighbors.

She said it’s crucial to note that while Bexar County has a high number of cases compared to other parts of the state, it’s an indication that people have not been hesitant to call APS. County advocates have remained proactive about the issue.

“An unexplained significant change can give Adult Protective Services an opportunity to look into it or dig into it deeper. If they suspect abuse of either a family member or a neighbor or relative or someone that they know, call in a report,” said Cortez.

“The alleged perpetrator has to have some sort of relationship with the client, not necessarily a relative, but there has to be some type of ongoing relationship,” she continued.

The state hotline to report elder abuse or neglect is 1-800-252-5400. Callers can remain anonymous, and any information shared remains confidential.