Bexar County is seeking funding through federal grant to address elder abuse

The grant would give the county $800,000 over four years. County leaders say they want to build a Senior Justice Assessment Center.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Concern about elder abuse in South Central Texas is climbing.

“It is a very serious problem,” Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai said.

Local leaders, like Sakai, said Bexar County is near the top of the list when it comes to reported cases of this crime. That’s why they’re searching for a solution, and looking to a new federal grant for funding.

“This is something that we desperately need,” Veronica Vasquez, the Bexar County Probate Court 2 judge, said. “This (issue) is becoming more up front, up close and personal to people.”

Elder abuse is commonly defined as an intentional or neglectful act that causes harm to an older adult by another person. This can be physical, financial or psychological abuse. Because each case is different, they can be hard to track. And sometimes, Vasquez said these cases aren’t tracked at all.

“These crimes often come unreported,” Vasquez said.

To help, the county is moving forward with an application for a federal grant through the Violence Against Women Act. Sakai said this would create a one-stop-shop for addressing elder abuse in Bexar County.

“We’ve got to make sure we provide wraparound services for those victims,” Sakai said.

This grant would give Bexar County $800,000 in funding over four years to create the Senior Justice Assessment Center program, which the county said would be dedicated to older adult women.

“It’s a holistic approach to the victim, which is what we need,” Vasquez said.

This grant is still in its early stages, but Sakai said it’s a big step in addressing concerns about elder abuse.

“Bexar County is all in,” Sakai said. “We’re all in to fight elder abuse to do something about it and to give dignity and respect to those victims.”

KSAT held a town hall in June on elder abuse. The video can be watched here. If you need help, the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services’ abuse hotline is 1-800-252-5400.