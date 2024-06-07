Kerrville man arrested for soliciting sex from a teenage girl

Jesse Lee Rounsley, 39, of Kerrville, was arrested for online solicitation of a minor.

KERRVILLE, Texas – A Kerrville man was arrested Wednesday on allegations that he solicited sex online from someone he thought was a 14-year-old girl.

According to a news release, Jesse Lee Rounsley, 39, was arrested following an investigation by the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Division.

Recommended Videos

KCSO officials said that Rounsley had communications of a sexual nature with an undercover officer that ultimately led to a meeting at a public park for sex.

When Rounsley arrived at the park, he was arrested without incident.

Rounsley was charged with one count of online solicitation of a minor. His bond has not been set.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be filed, officials said.