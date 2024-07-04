Man critically injured after crashing e-bike into truck on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – A man was taken to the hospital Wednesday night after he crashed his electric bike into a truck on the Northwest Side.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 5500 block of Babcock Road, near Eckhert Road.

A preliminary report from San Antonio police states a man in his late 20s was operating a black electric bicycle northbound in the southbound lanes of Babcock.

The bicycle struck the front of a truck as it was leaving a driveway.

The man was thrown off the bike and suffered life-threatening injuries, police said. He is in critical condition.

The driver of the truck stayed at the scene and cooperated with police. SAPD said the driver is not facing charges.