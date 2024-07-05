92º
Salvation Army prepares for potential impacted areas Hurricane Beryl may cause in Texas

An incident command team is being stationed in San Antonio

Andrea K. Moreno, News Trainee

Tags: Salvation Army, Hurricane Beryl, Weather, San Antonio, Texas

SAN ANTONIO – As Hurricane Beryl continues its track toward the Gulf of Mexico, the Salvation Army is preparing for severe weather potential.

The Salvation Army is sending an incident command team to San Antonio to respond to any possible strikes Hurricane Beryl may cause along the Texas coast.

“They (the incident command team is going to station in San Antonio,” Salvation Army San Antonio public relations manager Brad Mayhar said. “That way they can monitor the situation and be a little closer to any potentially impacted areas in Texas.”

Andrea K. Moreno is a News Trainee at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.

