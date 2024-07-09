CPS Energy to send crews to Houston for power restoration purposes

Some Houston residents have been informed that due to the extensive damage caused by Beryl, their power may not be restored for several more days.

SAN ANTONIO – CPS Energy is sending various crews to Houston to assist in the power restoration process following Beryl’s impacts.

The company plans to move around 60 employees to Houston, including equipment operators, line crews, pole crews, fleet personnel, safety teams and nursing staff.

Rudy D. Garza, President & CEO of CPS Energy, will give remarks on Tuesday morning before the crews take off at 7 a.m.

The impact of Beryl was harsh, leaving over 2.2 million Houston-based residents without electricity, as stated by CenterPoint Energy.

The Houston-based energy company said that approximately 11,500 workers have been mobilized to help restore power to residents affected by the storm.

With Beryl moving out of Houston to East Texas, crews can identify and isolate areas of damage to more quickly restore energy to residents in impacted areas.

