San Antonio Salvation Army staff, volunteers deploy to Gulf Coast in wake of Hurricane Beryl

The San Antonio Salvation Army has deployed five people and two truckloads of aid to the Gulf Coast in the wake of Hurricane Beryl.

The crew and supplies are headed for Wharton, a town located about an hour north of Matagorda and an hour west of Houston.

The crews are bringing the agency’s disaster canteen truck, a commercial kitchen on wheels, and its rapid response unit, which can bring food and water to people who may be trapped in their homes due to fallen trees and powerlines.

“It’s very important that we can get into the impacted areas and get to those families and first responders that need us,” said Joshua Robinett, Salvation Army Area Commander.

The Salvation Army crews are expected to be deployed for about two weeks, visiting communities around Wharton as needed.