2-year-old boy dies after being found in pool at North Side apartment complex, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A 2-year-old boy was pronounced dead after he was found floating in a pool at a North Side apartment complex, according to San Antonio police.
Amari Jobe was found in the gated community swimming pool of Villas of Vista Del Norte.
Recommended Videos
Officials said officers were called at around 8:20 a.m. Thursday to the 13000 block of Vista Del Norte to a missing person call.
The victim’s mother began doing CPR until the EMS arrived.
Amari was rushed to a hospital, where he later died.
This is an ongoing investigation.