87º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

2-year-old boy dies after being found in pool at North Side apartment complex, SAPD says

Mother began doing CPR until EMS arrived

Andrea K. Moreno, News Trainee

Ken Huizar, Photojournalist

Tags: Drowning, North Side, San Antonio
Amari Jobe drowned in the gated community swimming pool of Villas of Vista Del Norte on Thursday, July 11, 2024. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A 2-year-old boy was pronounced dead after he was found floating in a pool at a North Side apartment complex, according to San Antonio police.

Amari Jobe was found in the gated community swimming pool of Villas of Vista Del Norte.

Recommended Videos

Officials said officers were called at around 8:20 a.m. Thursday to the 13000 block of Vista Del Norte to a missing person call.

The victim’s mother began doing CPR until the EMS arrived.

Amari was rushed to a hospital, where he later died.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors

Andrea K. Moreno is a News Trainee at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.

email

Before starting at KSAT in August 2011, Ken was a news photographer at KENS. Before that he was a news photographer at KVDA TV in San Antonio. Ken graduated from San Antonio College with an associate's degree in Radio, TV and Film. Ken has won a Sun Coast Emmy and four Lone Star Emmys. Ken has been in the TV industry since 1994.

email

Recommended Videos