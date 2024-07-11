2-year-old boy dies after being found in pool at North Side apartment complex, SAPD says

(Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Amari Jobe drowned in the gated community swimming pool of Villas of Vista Del Norte on Thursday, July 11, 2024.

SAN ANTONIO – A 2-year-old boy was pronounced dead after he was found floating in a pool at a North Side apartment complex, according to San Antonio police.

Amari Jobe was found in the gated community swimming pool of Villas of Vista Del Norte.

Officials said officers were called at around 8:20 a.m. Thursday to the 13000 block of Vista Del Norte to a missing person call.

The victim’s mother began doing CPR until the EMS arrived.

Amari was rushed to a hospital, where he later died.

This is an ongoing investigation.