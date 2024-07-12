Jury finds Quovante Walls innocent after being accused of fatally shooting roommate

SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of killing his roommate told police it was an accident and was found not guilty of his murder on Friday.

After about four and half hours of deliberation, Quovante Walls was found not guilty of killing Mario Miller.

Recommended Videos

Miller was found fatally shot in May 2022 at an apartment complex on the Northwest Side.

Jurors, on Wednesday, heard Walls describe the shooting during his police interrogation.

Walls later told police they were arguing about money and it was Miller who had threatened him with a gun.

“We had just got done fighting,” Walls said. “I know I took the gun from him. It was an accident,” Walls said after he panicked and left the scene.

Walls was later found walking away from the complex near Bandera Road.

During the video, the detective leaves, and when he returns, he tells Walls he just saw surveillance video of the shooting.

In it, he said that Miller can be seen walking toward the door with bags in his hand when it appears he is shot in the back of the head.

Walls said he didn’t mean to.

“I know for sure I pointed the gun at him and clearly shot him, but not intentionally,” Walls said.