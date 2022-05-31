Man fatally shot in head at Northwest Side apartment complex; suspect detained nearby, police say

San Antonio police investigate a fatal shooting on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in the 4000 block of Sherril Brooke Drive.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was detained after police responded to a deadly shooting at a Northwest Side apartment complex on Tuesday morning, according to San Antonio police.

A sergeant at the scene said a witness heard a single gunshot just after 8 a.m. at the Sherill Oaks Apartments in the 4000 block of Sherril Brook Road, not far from Bandera and Evers Roads.

The witness then called police and officers entered the apartment where they found a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound to his head. He died at the scene.

The witness told police that a man in his 20s wearing a red T-shirt and jeans left the scene. He walked toward Bandera and Evers, the witness told police.

In that area, police found the suspect and detained him without incident. He has not been identified and police are questioning him.

Police said they found a gun in the unit. No other people were inside the apartment when authorities arrived.

At this time, it is unclear if the two men were living together. The motive for the shooting is not currently known.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

