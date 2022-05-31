Man shot multiple times during altercation outside home, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 40s was shot multiple times during an altercation outside a home just north of downtown early Tuesday morning, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were called around 12:30 a.m. to a home in the 500 block of Cincinnati Avenue, not far from Interstate 10 and Fredericksburg Road after receiving word of a person wounded.

According to police, the man got into a dispute with someone and then was shot multiple times in the chest. The wounded man was taken by EMS to University Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

Police say they believe they know who the suspected shooter is, but that person fled in a vehicle. They have not yet been found.

SAPD did not say what the altercation was about, or identify the suspect.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.