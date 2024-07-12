Laredo police kill a mountain lion to protect the public, LPD says

LAREDO, Texas – The Laredo Police Department killed a mountain lion on Friday after the animal escaped into a neighbor’s property, a social media post from the department said.

The animal’s aggression and natural instincts for survival resulted in the animal being neutralized, police said.

Recommended Videos

“We were hoping for a better outcome but were left with no choice due to the potential danger the surrounding neighborhood would have been exposed to if the feline escaped and encountered a person or domesticated animal in its path,” LPD said.

Game Wardens were present with LPD. None of the officers or surrounding community members were harmed.