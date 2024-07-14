82º
Local News

Driver arrested after head-on crash injures 3 on Southwest Side, SAPD says

Driver is facing three counts on intoxication assault

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Tags: SAPD, Southwest Side
A driver crashed his car head-on into a vehicle on Saturday, July 13, 2024, in the 7500 block of New Laredo Highway. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A driver was arrested after San Antonio police said he swerved and crashed his car head-on into a vehicle, causing three people to be hospitalized.

The crash happened just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the 7500 block of New Laredo Highway, near Pitluk Avenue.

A preliminary report from SAPD states a 25-year-old man was driving a Nissan Altima southwest on New Laredo Highway when he veered into the northeast-bound lanes and struck a Cadillac XT5 head-on.

The driver of the Cadillac XT5 and two passengers were taken to the hospital with serious bodily injuries, police said. They are in stable condition.

The driver of the Nissan Altima was found to be intoxicated and was arrested on three counts of intoxication assault, police said.

