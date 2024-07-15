Award-winning Texas filmmaker lists Austin-based mansion ‘The Bond House’ for $8.9 million

The Bond House is listed for $8.9 million dollars.

AUSTIN, Texas – Robert Rodriguez, an award-winning filmmaker and San Antonio native, has listed his Austin-based mansion for $8.9 million.

The 5,100-square-foot gated lakeside mansion, located by Lake Travis, was designed by San Antonio architect O’Neil Ford in 1962.

“Driving only 15 miles from my studio to the house, I’d start my weekend feeling like I was instantly on vacation in another country,” Rodriguez said in a press release listing.

Known as The Bond House, the mansion got its name because it reminded Rodriguez of 1960s James Bond films.

“I’d go right through the great room, with its pitched ceilings, to the shaded and enclosed pool area, feeling that amazing lake breeze and watching the sunset, Rodriguez said. “The whole vibe and setting make you feel like you’re James Bond of the Connery era.”

The Bond House is in Austin, Texas near Lake Travis. (@properties Lone Star Christie's International Real Estate)

The home includes four bedrooms, five bathrooms, floor-to-ceiling windows and a solarium pool. Outside the mansion, the property has a resort-style landscaping, a tranquil courtyard, a view of 200 feet of the lake frontage with a two-level dock and a trail surrounding the home.

Rodriguez is known for filmmaking and composing the hit movies “Spy Kids,” “El Mariachi,” and “Desperado.”

The mansion is represented by Dara Allen and Monica Fabbio of @properties Lone Star Christie’s International Real Estate.

The solarium pool inside The Bond House. (@properties Lone Star Christie's International Real Estate)

The two-level dock at Lake Travis. (@properties Lone Star Christie's International Real Estate)

The kitchen inside the lakeside property. (@properties Lone Star Christie's International Real Estate)

A bedroom inside The Bond House. (@properties Lone Star Christie's International Real Estate)