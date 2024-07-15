Get to know KSAT’s newest reporter Devan Karp

SAN ANTONIO – GMSA viewers will wake up to a new face starting this week — award-winning Devan Karp has joined KSAT as our newest reporter. (See his latest stories here.)

Devan previously interned here at KSAT and spent the last two years working as a reporter in Colorado Springs, where he won a Heartland Emmy and Colorado Broadcasters Association Award.

Now, Devan is back in his home state and ready to share stories in San Antonio. He’s also familiar with the Alamo City, as he’s a graduate of Trinity University!

Devan answered a few questions to help viewers get to know him better.

How do you feel about coming back to Texas and covering news in a familiar area?

I’ve enjoyed living in Colorado for the past two years, but Texas has always been my home! I was born in Houston and raised in Kingwood before I moved to San Antonio to attend Trinity University. During that time, I fell in love with the food, people, and culture of this city. I was fortunate enough to intern with KSAT during my time in college, an experience that’s been foundational to my storytelling. The opportunity to share local stories that matter to this community has been my dream ever since!

KSAT's Devan Karp is a Trinity University graduate. (Courtesy, Devan Karp)

What made you want to pursue journalism as a profession?

In 2017, I was a senior in high school when Hurricane Harvey inundated my hometown of Kingwood. After my home and high school were both flooded, I was able to share my story with several reporters who came to cover the area. Their work brought some much-needed attention to Kingwood, and ever since then, I’ve been passionate about the impact local news can have!

When you’re not working, how do you enjoy spending your time?

I love playing the drums, getting on the tennis court, going for a hike, enjoying live music, and watching comic book movies when I can. I still feel like a kid at heart!

KSAT's Devan Karp enjoys playing tennis and hiking on his time off. (Courtesy, Devan Karp)

What’s a story that you’ve covered in the past that still sticks with you?

I was six months into my first reporting job when tragedy struck an LGBTQ+ bar in Colorado Springs. The mass shooting at Club Q had left five dead and 19 injured. As journalists, we prioritized telling the stories of survivors and sharing what people were doing to come together. Watching that community heal through peer support, nonprofit resources, and education was a privilege. Even through terrible things, knowing that good people will always help each other has cemented my faith in humanity.

If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go?

I’ve always wanted to go to Australia and New Zealand! I’ve never been below the equator, and what better place is there to travel to than where “Lord of the Rings” was filmed?

What are you excited to explore now that you’re back in the Alamo City?

I’m excited to keep the community informed about things that matter! I’ve always loved sharing the positive stories that happen every day in this city.

Devan Karp is returning to KSAT after previously interning here. (Courtesy, Devan Karp)