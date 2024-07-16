74º
Authorities ID man found dead in driveway of East Side home Sunday

Several handgun and rifle shell casings were located near the man’s body

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Alexis Montalbo, Photojournalist

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Police received multiple calls for shots fired around 2:20 p.m. on Sunday near Canton and Saint James Street. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A man who was found dead from multiple gunshots on Sunday has been identified.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office said Rashaad Ellison, 26, died in the 100 block of Canton St., not far from Saint James Street.

A preliminary report from SAPD states officers were dispatched to the home at around 2:20 p.m. and they found Ellison in a driveway with multiple gunshot wounds.

Several handgun and rifle shell casings were located near the man’s body, police said.

Police said there were no witnesses and the gunman has not been identified at this time. The shooting is under investigation.

