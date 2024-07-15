98º
Local News

Police find evidence of 2 different weapons on scene of man’s deadly shooting

Medical examiner still working to positively ID the victim

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Robert Samarron, Photojournalist

Alexis Montalbo, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – San Antonio police say they found evidence of two different weapons being fired in the area where a man was found dead from gunshot wounds.

According to officers at the scene, investigators located what appeared to be shell casings from a handgun in the street and casings from a rifle in the front yard of a home.

The 26-year-old victim, whose name has not been released, was found dead in the driveway of a home in the 100 block of Canton Street. Police said he had been shot several times in the back.

Police were called to the neighborhood around 2:30 p.m. Sunday by people who told them they heard the gunshots.

However, no one reported actually seeing who fired those shots, police said.

On Monday morning, people in the neighborhood told KSAT they did not know anything about what had happened and denied knowing who the victim was.

One woman said officers had asked for surveillance video from her home, but her camera was not working at the time of the shooting.

As of Monday afternoon, police had not made any arrests.

