Capital murder trial begins for suspect accused of killing man outside hookah lounge

SAN ANTONIO – A man charged with the capital murder of a 20-year-old back in 2022 had his trial begin on Tuesday.

Jonathan Tijerina was one of six men charged in the murder and robbery of Takhai Michael.

Michael was sitting in a car along with his girlfriend and her friends outside the Blow Hookah Lounge in the 3900 Block of Eisenhauer Road.

According to opening statements, Tijerina was the first to approach the vehicle, and then minutes after, five other armed men also walked up.

Prosecutor Austin Stout said that one of the women was yanked out of the car by Tijerina, another man pistol-whipped Michael’s girlfriend, and two others fatally shot Michael.

Days and weeks later, police arrested Aaron Trevino, Nathan Sanchez, Arturo Reyes, Robert Ortiz, Andres Villarreal and Tijerina.

All men have taken plea deals in the murder and robbery of Takhai Michael in 2022. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

All were initially charged with capital murder and aggravated robbery.

Trevino and Sanchez have since taken plea deals on the lesser charge of murder. Trevino was sentenced to 50 years in prison and Sanchez to 35 years.

Reyes and Villarreal also took plea deals on the lesser charge of aggravated robbery and were both sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Ortiz also took a plea deal but has yet to be sentenced.

Meanwhile, in court Tuesday, Tijerina’s attorney said that while he walked up to the car, he didn’t start anything or take part in the shooting.

“You are never going to see a gun in Jonathan’s hand,” defense attorney Griffin Hill told the jury.

Testimony will resume on Wednesday in this case. If found guilty, Tijerina will automatically be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.