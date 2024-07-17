78º
2 people extracted from vehicle after rollover crash near downtown San Antonio

Driver and passenger are expected to be OK

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

A crash at West Cesar Chavez and Pecos la Trinidad (beneath Interstate 35) left two people injured late Tuesday, July 16, 2024. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A driver and a passenger had to be cut out of a vehicle following a rollover crash on Tuesday night.

The crash happened at 9:30 p.m. at West César E Chávez Boulevard and South Pecos La Trinidad along Interstate 35, not far from UTSA’s downtown campus.

According to police, two vehicles crashed at the intersection, causing one to roll over.

Firefighters used the jaws of life to cut the roof of a car and remove the female driver and male passenger, police said.

They were taken to a hospital and are expected to be OK. At this time it is unknown if anyone is facing any charges.

