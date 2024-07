San Antonio police are investigating after a man was shot on the West Side on Wednesday, July 17, 2024.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was taken to the hospital overnight after he was shot while driving on the West Side.

San Antonio police said the shooting happened just before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

A 29-year-old man told officers he was driving on Guadalupe Street when someone started shooting at him. He was struck in the arm.

He was taken to the hospital in stable condition. The shooting is under investigation.