‘Learning to fly’: Aerospace academy hosted by UTSA gathers selected students from across the nation

SAN ANTONIO – A program in San Antonio is forming the future of aerospace engineering and air force careers.

Aim High Flight Academy brings students selected from all over the country to UTSA to learn how to fly. It involves classroom lessons and real flight practice at Stinson Airport.

For some, completing the program was one more step in fulfilling a dream.

“I’m interested in pursuing a career within the military, specifically the Air Force,” said college sophomore Kylie Marteney. So, over at Texas State, where I go to college, they have a two-year program. And I’m a cadet within them.”

For others, it’s a hobby that, with experience, could possibly turn into a career.

“My grandpa was in the Air Force. There’s something about getting to study without the pressure grades where it’s like, ‘Oh, I genuinely want to learn this,’” said high school senior Zayna Dilawar.

Marteney and Dilawar were chosen from nationwide applications to join the Aim High Flight Academy, which the Air Force Recruiting Service runs.

UTSA was selected as one of the eight host universities this year. The organizations helping facilitate are the Air Force, San Antonio International Airport and Sky Safety at Stinson Airport.

“It’s this really excellent opportunity for high school students to actually get a chance to get up to 15 flight hours (and) really get the basics of learning how to fly an aircraft,” said Chris Combs, the aerospace engineering program director for UTSA, and an associate professor of mechanical engineering.

While only a couple of the applicants chosen are from Texas, there is a lot of benefit to having these students in San Antonio for the academy.

“It’s not just Military City USA, but it’s an aerospace city,” Combs said.

Combs said Texas, and specifically San Antonio, needs a diverse and expanding workforce, and this type of program starts that search at a younger age.

“Spreading that knowledge that a career in aerospace or aviation isn’t just attainable, it’s something that students can actually achieve,” Combs said.

That message is being received by the students visiting for the academy.

“It just feels very surreal to fly planes for three weeks. You’re doing this to see what your interest is in aviation. And then, if you want to pursue it, they give you the opportunity,” Dilawar said.

“It’s a lot of studying, a lot of time put into it, but it’s worth it for sure. I think anybody who might enjoy or think they might enjoy it seriously, just reach out and go for it,” Marteney said.

The next round of Aim High Flight Academy applications opens in October. If you’re interested, head to the website and fill out this form.