CenterPoint Energy restores electricity to all customers

CenterPoint has made national headlines in the weeks since Beryl struck. Their handling of power restoration now faces consequences from the governor’s office.

HOUSTON – Nearly two weeks after Beryl tore through Houston, CenterPoint Energy says everyone that can get power in their homes or business should have it back now, according to CNN.

The remaining outages are for places so badly damaged that power cannot be physically turned back on yet.

The energy company must provide a plan to prevent this kind of thing from happening again.

The State of Texas is investigating how so many Houston residents lost power due to CenterPoint’s preparations.