Food festival at SeaWorld San Antonio offers 5 different kinds of barbecue from across the country

SeaWorld Debuts Red, White and BBQ: Tastes of America Festival with Five Areas Featuring All-New Barbecue Menus and Live Music Around the Entire Park

SAN ANTONIO – Barbecue food enthusiasts can sample a variety of flavors from around the United States during SeaWorld San Antonio’s new festival, which begins this August.

The “Red, White and BBQ: Tastes of America Festival” is taking place from Aug. 9 through Sept. 2. Guests of the park can enjoy five different barbecue styles from Kansas City, the Carolinas, Texas, Memphis and Hawaii, all while enjoying the rides and animal attractions.

Each of the barbecue options is cooked at various grills stationed throughout the park, a press release said. A five-punch lanyard costs $30.99, and SeaWorld San Antonio Pass Members will receive two additional samples when they purchase one.

Some of the barbecue food options offered at the festival include:

Hickory Smoked Wagyu Beef Brisket: Smoked brisket served with Texas baked beans with onions and green chili peppers

Short Rib: Cooked for 72 hours bone-in beef ribs served with southern-style butter beans and Texas toast

Slow-Cooked Beef Shank Sandwich: Toasted hoagie roll served with Texas baked beans with onions and green chili peppers

Memphis Dry Ribs : Hickory smoked baby back ribs served with creamy coleslaw

Porchetta: A boneless pork roast served with cheddar cheese cornbread

Huli Huli Chicken Thigh: Chicken dressed with grilled pineapples, jasmine rice and plantain chips

Burnt End Brisket: Smoked brisket until the tips develops a charred exterior served with Jalapeno cheddar cheese cornbread

The festival also features live music to enhance the atmosphere. Headlining the musical performances is a country band, a jazz band and a blues band, the press release said.

The event is part of SeaWorld admission every Friday through Sunday, and again on Labor Day.

