Ride SeaWorld’s Steel Eel 25 times on July 25 to celebrate the roller coaster’s 25th anniversary

SAN ANTONIO – SeaWorld has issued a challenge for roller coaster enthusiasts — ride the Steel Eel 25 times on July 25 to celebrate the roller coaster’s 25th anniversary.

Anyone who completes the feat will receive a commemorative T-shirt, cookies, a cooling towel and celebratory cheers.

The park is commemorating the coaster’s anniversary. The 15-story ride debuted in 1999 and was the first hyper-coaster in Texas and the Southwest.

The Steel Eel peaks at 150 feet and reaches speeds up to 65 miles per hour. If you’ve never been on the ride, you can get a sense of what it’s like by watching the point-of-view video in the player at the top of this article.

SeaWorld San Antonio will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on July 25.