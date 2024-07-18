SeaWorld San Antonio eyes huge 2025 expansion

SAN ANTONIO – United Parks & Resorts is pursuing the development of a new area at SeaWorld San Antonio that will span nearly 150,000 square feet and tout its animal rescue efforts, according to an initial filing with the State of Texas.

The current filing refers to a “confidential project” including new construction and a renovation but few additional details. An earlier version of the filing included the name Rescue Jr.

Recommended Videos

In 2023, SeaWorld San Diego added a Rescue Jr area to its park footprint. The area includes rides, water features, climbing structures and other features tied to SeaWorld’s ongoing commitment to animal rescue and rehabilitation. It also features authentic rescue vehicles and hands-on activities.

SeaWorld San Diego President Jim Lake characterized the park addition as a “first of its kind” attraction that “puts marine animal rescue at the forefront.”

The SeaWorld San Antonio filing comes less than two months after I reported that the Alamo City theme park and its companion waterpark Aquatica were under new leadership. Jeff Davis stepped in as the new parks’ president this spring, succeeding Jodi Davenport, who took on that role in early 2023.

That reshuffling of leadership in San Antonio followed the parent company’s rebranding as United Parks & Resorts.

According to the state filing, SeaWorld San Antonio plans to begin construction on its latest project this fall and complete work by spring 2025. The estimated construction cost is $6 million.

Read the full story in the San Antonio Business Journal.

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and the San Antonio Business Journal.