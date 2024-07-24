SeaWorld’s Aquatica celebrates National Waterpark Day this Sunday

In honor of National Waterpark Day on Sunday, July 18, Aquatica San Antonio will have specials and unique prizes all day long, press release says.

SAN ANTONIO – Seaworld San Antonio’s Aquatica is celebrating National Waterpark this Sunday with specials and unique attractions all day long.

Visitors will be gifted a free Aquatica cup while supplies last, and there will be specials on drinks.

The waterpark has a new 15,000-square-foot water playground called “Tikitapu Splash,” with over 100 water play elements, four water dumping buckets and three kid-friendly slides.

“It’s the perfect excuse for guests young and old to put on their swimsuits and enjoy some fun in the sun and relief from the Texas heat,” a news release said.

The park will be open an extra hour, from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Guests can take advantage of a three-day, two-park ticket for National Water Park Day for $22 a day per person. Find more information on Aquatica here.

