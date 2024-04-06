69º
New water playground Tikitapu Splash opens at SeaWorld’s Aquatica

Tikitapu Splash spans 15,000 square feet and includes water slides, giant tipping buckets, and splash areas

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Tags: SeaWorld, Aquatica, SeaWorld San Antonio, Things To Do, Outdoors, KSATKids
Aquatica is opening Tikitapu Splash on April 6, 2024. (SeaWorld San Antonio/Aquatica)

SAN ANTONIO – Aquatica at SeaWorld San Antonio opened its newest water attraction Tikitapu Splash on Saturday.

A grand ceremony and a ribbon cutting for “the ultimate water playground for kids” happened at Aquatica on the far West Side.

The first 500 guests at Aquatica on Saturday received a free Tikitapu Splash drawstring bag. The bags were given out on a first-come, first-served basis.

Aquatica Park President Jodi Davenport and Vice President David Skelton took the ‘first splash’ down one of the water slides, SeaWorld said in a press release.

“We are thrilled about the grand opening of Tikitapu Splash and are happy to share this all-new play area with our guests,” said Skelton.

The celebration continued as bubbles filled the air and children dumped buckets of water on Aquatica executives.

Tikitapu Splash spans 15,000 square feet and includes water slides, giant tipping buckets, and splash areas. It is adjacent to Whanau Waters.

It has multiple levels and is available for kids and adults.

“With over 100 brand-new spray-and-play elements, four exhilarating slides, and three colossal water-dumping buckets, this attraction is set to redefine aquatic fun in 2024,” a media advisory states. “Tikitapu Splash is the perfect new addition for children, allowing them cool relief from the hot sun, dozens of kid-friendly play elements, and gently introduces them to their first body slide experience.”

Rebecca Salinas is an award-winning digital journalist who joined KSAT in 2019. She reports on a variety of topics for KSAT 12 News.

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022. Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.

