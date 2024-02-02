SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. changing its name, but San Antonio park will stay the same

SAN ANTONIO – SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is changing its name — but the San Antonio theme park will not undergo a rebrand.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc., which owns seven brands in the United States and Abu Dhabi, announced Tuesday that will become United Parks & Resorts Inc., effective Feb. 12.

The name change only affects the parent company. Its parks, including SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, Water Country USA, Adventure Island and Aquatica will keep the same names.

“Our new company name, United Parks & Resorts Inc., better reflects that we have been, and will continue to be, a diverse collection of park brands and experiences,” CEO Marc Swanson said in a news release.

The company owns SeaWorld and Aquatica in San Antonio. It owns 12 parks in the U.S. and one in Abu Dhabi.

