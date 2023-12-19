49º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

New tortoise exhibit called Aldabra Island opens at SeaWorld San Antonio

People can take 20-minute tours of the new exhibit

Emily Martin, KSAT Insider Membership Producer

Andrew Wilson, Digital Journalist/Social Media Producer

Mia Montgomery, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Tags: San Antonio, Outdoors, Things To Do, SeaWorld San Antonio, KSATKids, Animals

SAN ANTONIO – Aldabra tortoises — one of the largest tortoise species in the world — now call SeaWorld San Antonio home.

SeaWorld San Antonio said Tuesday that the new exhibit, called Aldabra Island, is open and home to Toka and Poka, two male tortoises weighing more than 400 pounds each. Toka is 58 years old and Poka is 44 years old.

The Aldabra tortoise is found naturally on Aldabra Island, one of the Seychelles islands in the Indian Ocean. Adabra, otherwise known as giant tortoises, are currently listed as vulnerable on the species list due to habitat encroachment and poaching.

According to a press release, the more than 5,000-square-foot habitat at SeaWorld San Antonio features indoor and outdoor spaces with multiple yards, a pond and a waterfall.

Guests also have the opportunity to take a 20-minute guided tour, which takes them through the habitat and behind the scenes, where they can interact, feed and learn about the tortoise’s history.

Aldabra tortoises are one of the longest-living animals on earth and were one of the first species to be protected, officials said.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Emily Martin is the KSAT Insider Membership Producer. She earned a journalism degree from Texas State University, where she was news director at KTSW, the campus radio station. She has also interned at KXAN and KUT in Austin.

email

Andrew Wilson is a digital journalist and social media producer at KSAT.

email