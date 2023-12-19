New tortoise exhibit called Aldabra Island opens at SeaWorld San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Aldabra tortoises — one of the largest tortoise species in the world — now call SeaWorld San Antonio home.

SeaWorld San Antonio said Tuesday that the new exhibit, called Aldabra Island, is open and home to Toka and Poka, two male tortoises weighing more than 400 pounds each. Toka is 58 years old and Poka is 44 years old.

The Aldabra tortoise is found naturally on Aldabra Island, one of the Seychelles islands in the Indian Ocean. Adabra, otherwise known as giant tortoises, are currently listed as vulnerable on the species list due to habitat encroachment and poaching.

According to a press release, the more than 5,000-square-foot habitat at SeaWorld San Antonio features indoor and outdoor spaces with multiple yards, a pond and a waterfall.

Guests also have the opportunity to take a 20-minute guided tour, which takes them through the habitat and behind the scenes, where they can interact, feed and learn about the tortoise’s history.

Aldabra tortoises are one of the longest-living animals on earth and were one of the first species to be protected, officials said.