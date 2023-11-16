Vulnerable tortoise species headed to SeaWorld San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – One of the largest tortoise species in the world will soon call SeaWorld San Antonio home.

The Aldabra tortoise is found naturally on Aldabra Island, one of the Seychelles islands in the Indian Ocean. Adabra, otherwise known as giant tortoises, are currently listed as vulnerable on the species list due to habitat encroachment and poaching.

According to a press release, SeaWorld San Antonio will host a new habitat at their facility called Aldabra Island. The 7,000-square-foot habitat will feature indoor and outdoor spaces with multiple yards and ponds. Guests will also have the opportunity to take a 20-minute guided tour, which takes them through the habitat and behind the scenes, where they can interact, feed and learn about the tortoise’s history.

Aldabra tortoises are one of the longest-living animals on earth and were one of the first species to be protected, officials said.

The Aldabra Island habitat is set to open later this year.