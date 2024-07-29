Boerne ISD students get first paid summer jobs, learn life skills

BOERNE, Texas – Boerne ISD hired 20 students to work in its maintenance and technology department to help them get exposure to the work force this summer.

The students worked to get technology ready and repaired, while others prepared furniture and the grounds.

Bryan Benway, the district’s spokesperson, said the program gives students a new experience and provides extra help for school staff members.

“It’s to give our students that hands-on work experience that can help them out in the future so they can add to their resume. They can get jobs after they graduate and really help them help themselves later in life and build a career,” Benway said.

Each intern underwent an interview process.

Truett Nieto, 16, worked in the district’s technology department.

“I was really nervous about getting my first job,” he said.

But after working there, he has a new appreciation for the district.

“I now know what goes into that and the hard work that goes into it, setting up so many students can enjoy it,” Nieto said.

Evan Saunders said the job in the maintenance department helped him learn life skills, like how to paint, change the oil in a vehicle, and even mix concrete.

The bonus was getting their very first paycheck.

“I’m saving my whole paycheck here. I don’t really have much to spend it on,” Saunders said.