Name of SAPD officer wounded, man killed in shooting at North Side apartment released

An SAPD officer was wounded and a man was killed during a shooting at an apartment complex on July 28 in the 1300 block of Patricia Drive.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department on Tuesday released the names of an officer who was wounded and a man who was killed in a shooting at a North Side apartment.

The injured officer was identified as Officer Viviana Rodriguez, who has been with SAPD for three years.

Rodriguez was among three officers who responded to a domestic violence call around 3 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Patricia Drive.

When the officers entered the unit, a man armed with a rifle while lying in bed suddenly opened fire on the officers, Police Chief William McManus said.

The officers fired back at the man, killing him, McManus said. The suspect was identified as Jorge Jose Chacon-Gutierrez, 25.

The two other officers were identified as Officers Victoria Camacho, who has 10 months of service, and Miguel Cardoza, who has been with SAPD for two years. Camacho and Cardoza were not injured in the incident and have been placed on administrative leave.

Rodriguez was transported to a hospital where she underwent surgery. She remains hospitalized, and SAPD said Monday that Rodriguez faces a “long road to recovery.”

McManus said the woman who called police for help was not seriously hurt.

Click here for information about domestic violence resources.