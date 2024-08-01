Man stabbed four times during robbery attempt on far Southwest Side, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man was stabbed multiple times during a robbery attempt on the city’s far Southwest Side early Thursday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The incident occurred around 2 a.m. in the 9300 block of Somerset Road, not far from both New Laredo Highway and Interstate 35.

According to police, the victim had been picked up by his assailants and driven down to a dark part of the road where they acted like they had a flat tire. That’s when, police say, the suspects got out of the vehicle and attempted to rob the man, who ultimately resisted.

Police said during the assault, the victim was stabbed at least four times. The man walked to an apartment complex where he then called for help, police said.

The assailants fled after the attack. So far, they have not been found.

SAPD did not say exactly why the man was first picked up or if the man already knew the suspects.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.