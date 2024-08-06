97º
Former SAPD officer who shot at two teens who were running from him in 2020 has case dismissed

Oscar Cruz Jr. indefinitely suspended in 2020; mistrial declared in January

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Dillon Collier, Investigative Reporter

Erica Hernandez, Courthouse Reporter

Tags: San Antonio, Police, Oscar Cruz Jr, SAPD, Police Shooting, Courts
Oscar Cruz Jr., a former SAPD officer, in a Bexar County courtroom. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County District Court judge has dismissed a deadly conduct charge against a former San Antonio police officer accused of firing shots at two teens who were running away from him, according to online court records.

Oscar Cruz Jr. was indefinitely suspended from SAPD in 2020, after his involvement with a case from March 9 of that year.

Court records indicate the case was dismissed on Aug. 2, 2024, because prosecutors were unable to prove beyond a reasonable doubt.

Earlier this year, a mistrial was declared for Cruz just as the case was supposed to start in the 399th District Court.

During the mistrial in January, an attorney for Cruz told KSAT that prosecutors failed to disclose material or evidence that would have been beneficial to the defense’s case.

It’s known as Brady material, and it was the same reason that a mistrial was declared last year for two San Antonio police officers charged with aggravated assault for allegedly beating a man who walked into a home after they tried to pull him over.

The unrelated incident for which Cruz was charged occurred in the 9500 block of Five Forks for a report of two teens pulling on vehicle door handles.

In 2020, KSAT filed an open records request to get information about the case.

The documents stated that Cruz tried detaining one of the juveniles who ran away from him. During the chase, Cruz pulled out his service weapon, according to the document.

During the chase, a second juvenile threw an object, striking the officer in the face and head, according to the records.

“Officer Cruz fired two rounds at the direction of the suspects as they fled the scene,” according to the records, which violated the department’s use-of-force procedure.

The incident was captured on Cruz’s bodycam, according to the disciplinary record. During the incident, Cruz could be heard telling the juveniles “stop running or I will f—ing shoot you.”

Cruz received an indefinite suspension, tantamount to firing.

He was arrested nearly two years after the incident and charged with the felony deadly conduct-firearm.

Cruz was also cited for using the muzzle of his gun as a signal to direct the responding officer.

“Officer Cruz failed to use sound judgment when he continued to point the firearm in the direction of the arriving officer.”

Records show Cruz was previously suspended at least once during his time with the San Antonio Police Department.

In 2018, he was suspended for three days after striking a pedestrian with his patrol car.

Mason Hickok is a digital journalist at KSAT. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a communication degree and a minor in film studies. He also spent two years working at The Paisano, the independent student newspaper at UTSA. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys the outdoors, reading and watching movies.

Julie Moreno has worked in local television news for more than 25 years. She came to KSAT as a news producer in 2000. After producing thousands of newscasts, she transitioned to the digital team in 2015. She writes on a wide variety of topics from breaking news to trending stories and manages KSAT’s daily digital content strategy.

