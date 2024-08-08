Bexar County residents can provide feedback on proposed county budget at town halls

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Commissioners Court will host four budget town halls this month as it prepares to finalize the fiscal year 2024-25 budget.

The purpose of the meetings is to highlight county leaders’ priorities and gather feedback from the public. Bexar County budget staff and other county departments will be in attendance to provide information and answer questions.

Recommended Videos

Here is a schedule of the town halls, which begin at 6 p.m.:

Aug. 13 at Meals on Wheels, 2718 Danbury St. Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai and Pct. 3 Commissioner Grant Moody will be in attendance.

Aug. 15 at the Westside Education & Training Center, 610 SW 41st St. Sakai and Pct. 2 Commissioner Justin Rodriguez will be in attendance.

Aug. 21 meeting at the CentroMed Health & Wellness Center, 3800 Commercial Ave. Sakai and Pct. 1 Commissioner Rebeca Clay-Flores will be in attendance

Aug. 22 at the Second Baptist Church Community Center, 3310 E. Commerce St. Sakai and Pct. 4 Commissioner Tommy Calvert will be in attendance

The formal proposed budget presentation will take place at the Aug. 20 Bexar County Commissioners Court meeting.