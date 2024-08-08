Boerne and Pieper kick off the KSAT Pigskin Classic, huddle up to feed people in need

SAN ANTONIO – The Greyhounds will meet the Warriors on Thursday, Aug. 29 at Warrior Coliseum for the third annual KSAT Pigskin Classic. But this isn’t just any game, it’s THE GAME, this is the Peanut Butter Bowl. A game where each side will meet at the line of scrimmage to make the biggest play against hunger.

Hunger can have a devastating effect on anyone. Going home to an empty pantry or fridge is a horrible feeling, and for many children, the meal they have at school is often the last meal they may have that day. Since 2016, the Peanut Butter Bowl during week 1 of San Antonio’s high school football season has collected jars of peanut butter and financial donations. Every contribution is given back to our communities.

Show your support and help your team make it to the endzone

Join KSAT Community in supporting the Peanut Butter Bowl between the Boerne Greyhounds and the Pieper Warriors by making an online donation during the KSAT Pigskin Classic and throughout the month of August. A contribution of $2 or more can be a game-changer for families and children in our area because “When we feed people in need, we all win”.

To make a financial contribution on behalf of either Boerne or Pieper, use the Peanut Butter Bowl online donation form and select the team of your choice using the drop-down menu. The team with the largest contribution gets bragging rights but all the proceeds will benefit Hill Country Daily Bread and the Bulverde Food Pantry.

Collection bins will be presented on gameday at the entry point of Warrior Coliseum for anyone who would like to bring a jar of peanut butter.

The Peanut Butter Bowl is organized by Very Bold Ministries, a nonprofit 501(C)(3) that strives to make a positive difference in people’s lives.

