City council members look to curb SAWS’ shut-off practices at properties with delinquent accounts

Higher fines and a new surcharge for heavy water users are among the new proposed drought rules up for a vote before the San Antonio City Council on Thursday. Officials with the San Antonio Water System say current drought restrictions are not doing enough to save water.

SAN ANTONIO – Over the last two months, SAWS has either shut off or threatened to shut off water services at local apartment complexes.

SAWS officials said it is their last resort in an attempt to get landlords of delinquent properties to pay up. However, caught in the middle of SAWS’ shut-off practices are tenants who pay their water bill when they pay their rent.

Recommended Videos

District 7 Councilwoman Marina Alderete Gavito and District 2 Councilman Jalen McKee-Rodriguez believe the tactic is unfair and the wrong people are being punished.

Alderete Gavito and McKee-Rodriguez filed a Council Consideration Request on Thursday that proposes to stop SAWS from being able to shut off water services.

The request would also give SAWS recovery options that could be more equitable while also motivating landlords and property managers to pay their bills.

According to the request, there are five proposed options. Three of those options deal directly with modifying the Proactive Apartment Inspections Program, which is more commonly known as the “Bad Actor Apartment List.”

The three changes call for:

-The names of landlords or property management firms with a consistent history of paying SAWS late would be included on the “Bad Actor Apartment List” and those who fail to settle their bills would be subject to a $100 fine/unit

-Making it mandatory for landlords and property management companies to promptly notify tenants in writing that the apartment complex is under a payment plan with SAWS because of past due payments. Penalties would kick in and start adding up if the landlords and companies did not comply with the mandate

-Requiring management of delinquent apartment complexes to be turned over to a reputable management company that is not currently or has not recently been on the “Bad Actor Apartment List”

The other proposed recovery options for SAWS include displaying the names and addresses of apartment complexes that have past due bills on the city’s website. The last possibility would have SAWS report which apartments are subject to disconnections directly to the city’s legal and finance departments to allow them to come up with a response and coordination plan if needed

The sponsoring councilmembers of the CCR are seeking review and recommend changes to SAWS policies and procedures regarding:

-notifying property owners

-implementing and documenting payment plans before scheduling a shut-off

City staffers will begin researching the viability of each proposed option.

Once completed, their findings will be submitted to the city council for further discussion.