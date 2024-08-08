Former UIW president credited with helping transform university

SAN ANTONIO – Sister Margaret Patrice Slattery joined the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word in the early 1950s.

In her early 20s, Slattery was an English teacher at Incarnate Word College. At the time, Incarnate Word College was an all-women’s college.

Slattery later became dean of academics and university president in the early 1970s. She was one of the first women to reach that position among universities in San Antonio. She held the title for 13 years.

“One of the brightest and best women in San Antonio,” Sister Theresa McGrath said.

Slattery died on July 27 at age 98.

Respected and cherished by her fellow Incarnate Word sisters, Sister Yolanda Tarango said she adored her as a teacher and later as a friend.

“We used to call her ‘MaggiePat. Sister Margaret. Patrice.’ So we always say, ‘Did you see ‘MaggiePat’ today?” Tarango said.

“She got lots and lots of accolades and awards and all of that,” McGrath said. “But basically, her commitment was as a Sister of Charity, of the Incarnate Word and supporting the mission.”

When Slattery retired as president in 1985, she served as chancellor of the university for another 20 years.

“She oversaw the transition to a true, lay leadership and in the board at a crucial time across all of higher education in the United States,” University of The Incarnate Word president Dr. Thomas Evans said. “She also welcomed the first men to the University of Incarnate Word, then Incarnate Word College.”

Had it not been for Sister Slattery, men would not have been admitted into UIW. She interviewed the incoming male students herself.

She also made her impact felt in the geographic expansion of the campus. The music center, art center, theater and science center would not be here today without her efforts.

Slattery helped grow the student population and raised millions of dollars in scholarships after founding the Annual Swing in Auction and Golf Tournament.

“She was a golfer. She loved playing golf,” Tarango said.

Slattery dedicated her life to the mission of her congregation and university. University officials said her hard work and legacy continue to live on.

“Some of the seeds that were planted during her time that have really grown, you know, to what we are today as a university,” Evans said.

