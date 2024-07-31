University of Incarnate Word mourns death of former school president

(Copyright 2024 by The Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – The University of Incarnate Word community is mourning the loss of a beloved former school president.

Sr. Margaret Patrice Slattery, a founding congregation member of UIW, passed away last weekend.

Slattery served as president of UIW from 1972 to 1985 after teaching at St. Frances of Rome School in Illinois, Immaculate Conception School in Missouri, and Blessed Sacrament School in St. Louis.

A press release from the university said that before her role as UIW school president, she taught, chaired, and served as the dean of the UIW English Department.

During Slattery’s tenure, she managed the development of UIW’s campus, including the creation of the west campus for athletic fields. She also crucially established the Swing-In Golf Tournament fundraiser in 1977, which generated millions in student scholarships.

Outside of her university duties, Slattery was an avid writer.

She authored a two-volume history of the Congregation of the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word titled “Promises to Keep.” The history novel received recognition from the Texas Catholic Historical Society, according to the university.

After 13 years as UIW president, Slattery resigned and soon after became Chancellor, concentrating on external relations.

Slattery is known for her long-lasting impact on UIW’s development and academic excellence, the university said.

“Since I joined this community, I have looked to Sr. Margaret Patrice as a model of servant leadership, uncompromising dedication to Mission and daily embodiment of our values. Please join me in praying for the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word, Sr. Margaret Patrice’s family and everyone in our wider Incarnate Word family who are affected by this profound loss,” said UIW President Dr. Thomas M. Evans.

Services to commemorate Slattery will start with a Wake on Aug. 1 beginning at 6 p.m. in the Chapel of the Incarnate Word, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial on Aug. 2 at 11 a.m.